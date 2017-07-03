New Delhi - In an important development in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case, Pakistan has sought four months time from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for sending 13 Pakistani nationals to Panchkula court, reported Indian media on Sunday.

This came after New Delhi had handed over to Islamabad summons issued by a special NIA court to 13 Pakistanis for deposing as witnesses on March 17. Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007.

The Pakistani witnesses were required to attend the trial court at Panchkula in Haryana from July 4 onwards. All 13 are said to be passengers of the ill-fated train.

The trial in this case is in the advanced stage. Court proceedings regarding 279 witnesses have been completed out of a total of 299 witnesses.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against several people, including Swami Aseemanand, who recently walked free in the Ajmer Dargah blast case. It had on June 20, 2011 filed the chargesheet before the special court at Panchkula under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against five accused persons, namely, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Sunil Joshi (now dead), Lokesh Sharma, Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalasangra alias Ramji.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy which resulted in bomb blasts in the Attari Express (Samjhauta) train near Panipat. The investigation conducted by the NIA over a period of almost one year established that the entire conspiracy was hatched between 2005 and 2007 by Aseemanand, Joshi and their associates like Ramji, Sandeep Dange, Lokesh Sharma and others at different places including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.