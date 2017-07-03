ISLAMABAD - The joint investigation team (JIT) investigating the Panama Papers revelations has summoned Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday (today), reported private TV channels on Sunday night.

According to the TV channels, the minister has been directed to bring along all relevant documents before the six-member team. This is Ishaq Dar’s first appearance before the JIT.

The minister was also summoned twice earlier but he did not appear due to his official engagements.

Earlier in the day, cousin of Prime Minister Tariq Shafi appeared before the joint investigation team for the second time and faced the queries of the investigators for around three hours.

In a brief media chat after his appearance before the JIT on Sunday, he avoided comments on the attitude of the investigators toward him as after his first appearance before the probe body he came up with serious allegations of intimidation and harassment on the part of the investigators who wanted to get the answers of their choice.

Tariq Shafi, however, said that he had not presented any fresh documents to the JIT nor he had retracted from his earlier stance.

“I will appear before the committee again, if they will summon me,” he said, adding though the chances of his resummoning were bleak.

To a question about the treatment of the JIT to him, he remained silent.

Tariq Shafi reached the JIT headquarters at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where a large number of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) workers welcomed him, showered him with rose petals, and raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for State Abid Sher Ali was also present outside, and later gave a tirade against political opponents who he alleged were undermining democracy in the country.

The JIT, headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia, was expected to question the PM’s cousin with regard to the first family’s Hudaibya Papers Mills and business transactions that took place back in 1990s.

The six-member team has summoned the PM’s children Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz on July 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

They have been asked to turn up along with the relevant documents and records pertaining to their properties. The JIT is winding up the probe as the July 10 deadline looms for submission of the final report to the Supreme Court.

The investigating team was given 60 days to probe the Sharif family’s properties and the money trail as part of the verdict announced in the Panama Papers case.