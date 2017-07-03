Foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz today said that the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom has changed India's stance that has been trying to declare the endeavours a terrorist movement.

Aziz told media persons that a majority of the population in occupied Kashmir does not want to side with India.

"India has occupied Kashmir on gunpoint," he said.

He added the Kashmir issue is essential for them and cannot be overlooked, which is why the Pakistani government will not hold talks with India without Kashmir being part of the deliberations.

"Pakistan will continue to provide political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris' struggle," Aziz said.

While talking about Syed Salahuddin, who has been recently declared a "global terrorist" by the United States, Aziz said the decision is not made by the United Nations.

He added it was not necessary for them to agree with US' decision.

Days after Salahuddin was declared a "global terrorist", a five-member delegation led by US Senator John McCain visited Pakistan, where they met Aziz.