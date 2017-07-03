AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday declared that the Ahmedpur Sharqia oil tanker incident that took over 200 lives as deplorable.

Conducting a hearing over local Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi’s plea, the LHC CJ sought reply from Punjab government and federation till July 6 whereas he has also directed the authorities to submit rules designated by NHO along with the details of oil tanker’s design.

On June 25, a tanker, coming from Karachi to Lahore, overturned a day before Eid-ul-Fitr on a main highway while carrying some 40,000 litres of fuel. The tanker exploded minutes later as people from a nearby village gathered to scavenge for fuel, despite warnings by the driver as well as motorway police to stay away.

Pakistan has a poor record with fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.