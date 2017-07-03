AHMEDPUR EAST-A local journalist Jamshed Mughal, the correspondent of Daily Jhoak Multan was among the victims who burnt alive in the oil-tanker incident while Rana Kashif, cameraman of a private TV channel sustained injuries.

However, their car was burnt in the tragedy. Local journalist Jamshed Mughal was missing in this incident but today his elder brother poet and journalist Javed Mughal announced his death.

Earlier he was not found among all injured persons admitted in different hospitals of the country.

Javed Mughal told this correspondent that his younger brother Jamshed Mughal dead body had been buried in mass graves in Basti Nazirabad graveyard.