CHITRAL-A man of Biori upper village near Drosh Town, some 55 km away from here, was killed allegedly by his brother over a property row here the other day.

The deceased was identified as Mir Alam Khan, son of Rehmat Saeed. Drosh police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and registered a murder case against the suspect identified as Momin Khan. However, no arrest has so far been made by the police. Police are conducting raids to arrest the fleeing accused, a police official said.