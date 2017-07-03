SHEIKHUPURA/SIALKOT -With police patronage, the Basti Balochan locality here has become the narcotics hub where heroin, Charas, liquor and other contrabands are easily available

The situation puts a question mark on the performance of police. The locality is commonly known as second Sohrab Goth. The Citizen Welfare Society in this connection held a meeting and lamented the sale of drugs.

Cociety Chairman Allah Yar Bhatti while talking to the media said that the menace was spoiling the carrier and health of the new generation. On the other hand, the police have turned a blind eye to the illegal business.

The chairman added the business was afoot on under the patronage of some black sheep of police. The chairman demanded the police high-ups set a police picket in the said locality to control narcotic.

On the other side, the Counter-Terrorism Department and police in a joint operation Sunday arrested seven suspects including one Ehsanullah from village Kotli Loharaan for his involvement in subversive activities. According to the senior officials, the CTD and police also recovered a big quantity of illicit weapons from the accused.

Earlier, they had arrested six suspects including two Afghan nationals Chaman Khan and Noor Khan during the joint search operation carried out in various parts of Sialkot city.

The police officials added that the law enforcing agencies shifted the accused to the unknown places for further interrogation after registering separate cases.

BOY DIES: Thirteen years old Awab died after falling from the rooftop of his house while he was flying the kite in Sialkot city’s congested Tiba Jaaliyaan-Naikapura locality. He was the only son of his parents. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

LAWYERS HURT IN ATTACK: Pasrur Bar Association President Nasir Khan Sandhu and his sons were attacked and injured by over a dozen people with sticks and guns’ butts in village Ooncha Paharang, Pasrur here Sunday. They were passing through the local fields when some 15 armed men attacked them. The accused brutally tortured and injured them seriously. The injured were admitted to Pasrur THQ Hospital in critical condition. Pasrur Saddar police have registered a case against the accused including Waris, Chaand, Ali, Arif, Amjad, Zafar and Arshad with no arrest.

Meanwhile, Pasrur Bar Association in its meeting strongly condemned the murder attack on Nasir Khan Sandhu and his sons. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.