BAHAWALPUR-The death toll from oil-tanker tragedy rose to 200 on Sunday as six more injured succumbed to their burns in Multan and Lahore hospitals.

According to hospitals sources, two patients... identified as 40-year-old Saeed and 35-year-old Hameeda lost the battle for life in Lahore’s Jinnah hospital. Meanwhile, four others died in the burn unit of Multan’s Nishtar hospital taking the toll to 200.

On the other hand, Motorway police spokesman Imran Shah said that a government inquiry into the incident had found at least five police officials guilty of hiding information.

It is to be recalled that an oil-tanker overturned last Sunday on a main highway from Karachi to Lahore while carrying some 40,000 litres of fuel. It exploded minutes later as crowds from a nearby village gathered to scavenge for fuel, despite warnings by the driver as well as motorway police to stay away.

Another oil-tanker overturns

ATTOCK - An oil-tanker, carrying 50,000 litres of fuel, overturned here on Fatah Jang Road and hundreds of litre fuel spilled on the road.

However, no causalities has been reported in the incident. Police and rescue teams arrived at the spot after the accident and sealed the area. The tanker driver and conductor were also arrested. The fuel was then shifted to a second tanker.

This is the fourth such incident of tanker overturning in the country in a week. Yesterday, an oil tanker that was going from Karachi to Punjab overturned on National Highway near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah and caught fire. Timely measures, however, did not cause any major incident.