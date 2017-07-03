ISLAMABAD - The recent string of terrorist attacks has pushed Pakistan to expedite fencing of its 2,611 kilometres long porous border with Afghanistan in an effort to forestall attacks in future.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Major General Asif Ghafoor, “Pakistan has decided to completely fence its border with Afghanistan in two phases. In the first phase, fence will be built in the most sensitive areas.”

Fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border commenced in earlier March after series of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which were believed to have been planned on the Afghan soil and carried out by Pakistani Taliban groups operating out from Afghanistan.

"A secure Pak-Afghan border is in [the] common interest of both countries and a well-coordinated border security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability," a statement issued by the ISPR said.

Both Mohmand and Bajaur agencies, which border Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Kunar provinces have seen a frequent spike in attacks, including ones by banned militants groups Jamaatul Ahrar and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the first phase, high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies are being fenced, said the military’s media wing.

Whereas in the second phase, fencing of the remaining border areas, including Balochistan, will be executed.

Besides fencing, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are constructing new forts and border posts to improve surveillance and “defencibility”.

A security official said that a 2,611km long border — 1,230km in K-P and 1,381 in Balochistan— with Afghanistan would be fenced.

Of 1,230 in K-P, 237km high infiltration prone areas of Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand agencies are being fenced in the first phase. So far, 43 border posts and forts have been constructed, while another 63 border posts and forts are under construction, he added.

As many as 338 border posts and forts are in the pipeline, which will be completed by 2019.

The fencing is part of the new border mechanism Pakistan has started implementing last year to check the infiltration of terrorists.

Apart from fencing, Pakistan no longer allows people without a valid passport and visa to enter the country through key crossing points.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been simmering for many months.

Both sides accused the other of turning a blind eye towards the militant groups operating along their shared border.

