Senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir on Monday said that Panama case had become more political than legal.

Talking to media in Lahore, the noted lawyer said that Sharif family including Nawaz Shairf should be punished but only after the allegations are proved against them in the court of law.

She was of the opinion that after JIT report, there will be a trial and only after proper trial one can be punished.

She further said that If Nawaz Sharif was ousted then someone like Shaukat Aziz would become prime minister.

The senior lawyers said that she was saddened by the ‘Godfather’ and Sicilian Mafia remarks by the judges. She added that both judges were good and competent but they might had not seen mafia.

She added that the decision of Memo gate was not announced yet.

It is to be mentioned here that the JIT probing Sharif family has attracted criticism from some independent commentators.

The PML-N has continuously been expressing its reservations over the conduct of JIT and its alleged bias.