ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Monday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in PM House and briefed the premier about operational preparedness and training of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Sohail Aman and Nawaz Sharif also discussed the goals of PAF and its strategies. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz were also present during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif praised the role of Pakistan Air Force in country’s defense, and said it has full capability to defend its air borders and to overcome any sort of challenge or threat.