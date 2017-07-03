ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday tasked Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra to distribute cheques of compensation amount among the victims of terror incident in Parachinar.

According to a PM House statement, the Prime Minister asked the KP Governor to monitor the implementation of the assistance package among the victims.

Governor Jhagra has been told to meet the affected people of Parachinar and submit suggestions to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan including those from Parachinar had sacrificed a lot for elimination of terrorism.

He said the people's sacrifices against terrorism and extremism would never squander. The elements poised to undermine the unity and development of Pakistan would face defeat, he added.

Nawaz also directed Governor KP to take full care of victims of the Parachinar terror incident.