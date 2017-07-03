Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Asif Kirmani stated that ruling party will have “serious apprehensions”, if statement of Qatari Prince will not be included in final report of JIT.

While talking to media outside Judicial Academy in Islamabad, the PML-N leader asserted that JIT should record statement of the Prince.

He further added that JIT gave three options to Qatari Prince and he asked the team to come to Qatar to record his statement

“He has accepted one option of JIT so now the team must go to Qatar,” he emphasised.

He also raised apprehension on hiring of a legal firm in London by JIT to investigate London flats property owned by Sharif family.

“We had submitted the photocopies regarding that property in Supreme Court then why JIT hired the firm,” he queried.

Kirmani further stated that JIT has taken U-turn from its original goal. "Since start we have expressed our apprehensions on working style of JIT," he said.