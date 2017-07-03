Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Monday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is trying to start a movement against Pakistan Army and judiciary however, the whole nation stands behind Pakistan Army and judiciary.

He said this while responding to the statement of Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani that Imran Khan will not get time to recover when ‘Lion’ announces strike call.

AML Chief said that government will not succeed in launching any movement as the whole nation stands with Army and judiciary.