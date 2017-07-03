LODHRAN-The district police have tightened the noose around criminals and making all-out efforts to protect the lives and belongings of the common man, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said.

Talking to media here, he claimed that the police are utilising all available resources for elimination of crime and operations are being conducted against wanted drug-peddlers and proclaimed offenders to control crime rate in the district. He said that steps are being taken to improve the police performance and records at police stations are also being computerized.

The DPO claimed that the police arrested hundreds of outlaws of different categories in operations conducted during first six months of the ongoing year. He said that at least 2,100 cases were registered against the outlaws out of which 1,658 were moved to court where from they were jailed. The DPO said that they were wanted in different cases of heinous crime including murder, robbery, abduction, trespass, bike lifting and rustling. The police also recovered Rs18 million worth valuables including motorcycles, cattle and household goods from their possession and handed over to the owners, the DPO claimed. Besides, police also arrested 1,252 wanted criminals including 142 of Category A and 1,110 of Category B, he added.

Mr Sarfaraz said that the police busted 93 members of 30 different gangs and recovered stolen items worth Rs4.8 million from them. The police also launched a crackdown on gambling dens and arrested 315 gamblers with playing cards, ludo and the betting money, he added.

The police also launched a crackdown on violators of National Action Plan (NAP) and arrested 48 violators of Amplifier Act and 15 others were booked for not ensuring foolproof security on the premises of banks and other government and private buildings. Police also arrested 139 facilitators of criminals and besides, kite-flyers and wheelie doers were also dealt with sternly.