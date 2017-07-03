KASUR-Villagers of Mangal Mandi staged a protest against four-day shutdown in the locality due to a technical fault in electricity transformer here the other day.

They set ablaze tyres in protest and blocked the road for traffic. They told The Nation that they are faced with a great ordeal due to unavailability of electricity. They regretted that they complained to the Lesco officials for fixing the fault but none of the officials bothered to visit the locality to rectify the fault. They chanted slogans against the Lesco for turning blind eye to their woes. The protestors dispersed after being assured by local councillor Abdul Rasheed of resolving their problems.