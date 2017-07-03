ISLAMABAD: Today it has been revealed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff has collected more than 1.5 million rupees illegally from stall holders of Aabpara Market Itwaar Bazaar in the name of Sasta Ramadan Bazaar.

According to media reports, Rs 6000 per stall holder was collected from 254 stall holders and the said amount has not been deposited into national treasury so far.

It was added that last year the bazaar management had collected Rs 1.9 million from stall holders and this amount was also not returned to national exchequer. Media reports said that inspector and chief inspector of CDA are being charged with collecting this huge amount from the stall holders.

The stall holders of Aabpara Market Sasta Ramadan Bazaar said that CDA management had received Rs 6000 per stall from them on name of Sastaa Ramadan Bazaar and no receipts have been issued to them in token of receipt of this money.

CDA Inspector Jehangir Abbasi said that there is a union of stall holders which is run by Nisar and this amount has been collected by him and not by CDA. Chief Inspector Malik Saleem has rejected the allegation saying this money has been collected by Nisar.