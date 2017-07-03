WAZIRABAD - Road projects worth Rs130 million have been announced in Union Council Dhaunkal, known as one of the record revenue generating UCs.

The new development projects under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Scheme have been launched, said Chairman of the Union Council Asif Kalair. He said a 5.5km long and 12 feet wide road was constructed with Rs60 million from Dhaunkal to Chak Baig via Siran Wali and Maroofabad. Moreover, another 6km long road at a cost of Rs60 million was constructed from Dad Wali to Hairan Wali via Chak Baig and Khosar Baryar.

A Rs17 million has also been allocated for the construction of link roads including Darbar extension, Tankiwali Gali, Janazgah Road and Kikri wali road will be constructed with tuff tiles which will cost Rs16 million, he said.

The development work in Dhaunkal and adjacent villages will start after long wait of 10 years, he said. Dhaunkal has an area of 3,600 acres and is considered a rich union council.

There are a number of hospitals, marriage halls, CNG and petrol stations in Dhaunkal area while sessions courts and family parks are also under construction on GT Road.