Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairperson Mustafa Kamal said that the people of Pakistan need to decide whether they want things to get better or not, since the politicians have wiped their hands of this responsibility.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said, “I’m not going to say anything to the politicians. I am going to ask the people of Sindh; do you want to make things better? Are you going to silently pick up dead bodies or will you ever raise a voice?”

The real terrorists of this country are the ones comfortably sitting in positions of power, he added.

Kamal further said that there is no point in carrying out military operations when the real terrorists are nurtured by our own politicians.

“People are pointlessly losing their lives. How many terrorists will you kill? The politicians have created terrorists from this country’s own people."