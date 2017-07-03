Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday said that a single penny’s corruption was not proved against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yet.

Talking to newsmen outside Federal Judicial Academy after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore holding, Dar raised questions over ‘discriminatory’ treatment meted out to the prime minister and his family.

He asked that why JIT was not constituted to probe corruption allegation against former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son.

Dar said that there was not a single corruption scandal against Nawaz Sharif despite being prime minister of the country for thrice.

He added that reference against Sharif family instituted during Musharraf’s tenure. He said that he had given account of every penny to the JIT.

Dar also raised objections on summoning Maryam Nawaz, saying that all daughters must be respected. He appealed Supreme Court to take notice of summoning Maryam Nawaz.

He added that it would not be inappropriate if tomorrow Haleem Khan and Uzma Khan, sister of Imran Khan, were summoned.

He said that instead of summoning Maryam, questionnaire should be sent to her.

Dar came down hard on PTI Chief Imran Khan, saying that he should be ashamed on doing politics on lies.

He accused Imran Khan of concealing facts about his marriage.