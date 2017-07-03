The Sindh Assembly passed a bill to repeal the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance amid strong protest of the opposition parties over the bill on Monday.

The opposition parties also indulged in sloganeering against the provincial government over the passing of the bill.

Sindh Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan presented the bill, repealing the NAB ordinance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Khuram Sher Zaman, while talking to media after the session, alleged that the ruling party passed the bill to indulge in corruption.

He alleged that the law minister is involved in corruption practices and the PPP has no shame.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet gave their approval to repeal the NAB ordinance in the province. The approval was given in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah at the CM house after a briefing on the subject by Advocate General for Sindh Zamir Ghumro.

The NAB will now only have the mandate to probe and hear cases related to federal institutions.

Corruption cases related to provincial institutions will now be probed by the Provincial Ehtesab Bureau, said the advocate general earlier.