MULTAN - At least six people including four women and two children were burnt to death and 24 others received injuries in another tragedy after Ahmadpur East inferno as a passenger wagon caught fire here at Head Muhammadwala near Multan on Sunday.

Out of 24 injured, at least 10 are stated to be women and children and they were rushed to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue 1122. Hospital sources said at least five injured were in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased were unrecognisable and they were shifted to the hospital.

Police said that all the injured and deceased belonged to one family who were coming to Multan from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to visit shrines.

The witnesses told police that a tyre of the wagon got burst and the vehicle crashed into an electricity poll. Then short circuiting ignited a fire which caused its LPG cylinder blast.

Commissioner Multan Bilal Ahmad Butt, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha, police officers and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Emergency was enforced at Nishtar Hospital after the accident while Head Muhammadwala Road in 100 meter radius of the accident spot was sealed for rescue activities.

Meanwhile, the commissioner and deputy commissioner visited Nishtar Hospital and made arrangements for the treatment of the injured. They also directed all district officers to reach hospital and supervise treatment activities. The deputy commissioner issued order for a crackdown against LPG-powered vehicles.

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, veteran politician Javed Hashmi, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other politicians expressed deep sense of grief on the accident and demanded the government to ensure good treatment facilities to the injured.

APP adds: According to Rescue 1122, the van was coming from Chowk Munda, Layyah, and the affected people belonged to a family.

The deceased were identified as Furrukh Bibi, Shamshad Bibi, Saima, Sonia and Tania while identity of a victim could not be ascertained yet, said District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah.

The injured were identified as Aresha, 7, Zain,13, Hussain,11, Arham,22, Sajida,30, Mujahid,13, Zain,9, Ruqqiya,40, Ahsin,1, Kirn,20, Saima,22, Maryum, 40, Fozia,8, Musa,4, Shehla,27, Rukhsar,13, Rimsha,16, Azra,30, Kiran, 17, and Naseem,40.

