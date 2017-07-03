CHINIOT-Police claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered 14.5kg of hashish from their possession here the other day.

According to the Chenab Nagar Police, policemen were busy checking vehicles at a check-post when they intercepted a suspicious car and recovered 10kg of hashish. Police arrested the drug peddlers identified as Tanveer of Lahore and Jameel Shah of Sargodha.

Similarly, police held a motorcyclist Naveed of Sargodha with 4.5kg of hashish. The culprit was carrying the drug in a bag, hanging on handle of the bike.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the culprits used to supply drugs in Chiniot, Jhang, Faisalabad and Hafizabad districts. Further investigation is underway.