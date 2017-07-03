NOORPUR THAL:-The annual Urs celebrations of Baba Sakhi Syedan Shah will commence from July 12. The Urs celebrations will be inaugurated after Fajr prayers with ‘Chadar Poshi’ on shrine of the sufi saint. Mehfil-i-Samaa and Qawali will also be held at night. Devotees from across the country will come to celebrate the Urs with great pump and show. The shrine of Baba Jee will be illuminated during the Urs. The Auqaf Department will also make special arrangements on the connection.