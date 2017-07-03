/Agencies-GUJRANWALA/OKARA/-KAMALIA/KASUR-Six persons including a woman and a minor girl died and eight other injured in different incidents occurred separately here on Sunday.

In Gujranwala, a couple and their three children injured when roof of their house collapsed here in Garjakh area.

Recue sources informed that Zaheer along with his wife and three children was asleep roof of the room suddenly collapsed. Resultantly the couple and their three children buried under the debris. Locals pulled them out from under the rubble and shifted to DHQ hospital.

On the other hand, an unidentified man was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley here at Alipur Bypass.

Rescue sources informed an unidentified man, appeared to be 60-year-old was crossing road when a speeding tractor-trolley ran him over. The body was shifted to the city morgue for identification.

Meanwhile, a young woman attempted suicide over domestic issues and was rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition. Police said Sania, 29, has some dispute with her parents. At which she attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. She was admitted to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

In Kamalia, a person died an accident on Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass Road here the other day.

Mohammad Akram, resident of 487 G/B Faisalabad was going in a car when it rammed into a roadside tree due to speeding. As a result, he suffered injuries and was rushed to THQ Hospital Kamalia where he succumbed to his wounds. The Kamalia Saddr Police handed over the dead body to his heirs after medic-legal formalities.

In Pakpattan, a person was killed and four others got gunshot wounds in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Sunday.

Police said that armed men of two groups, locked in an old dispute, traded fire in Chak 29/KB. Resultantly, one person died in the crossfire while four others sustained gunshot wounds. The body and injured were shifted to hospital.

The police have registered a case against both the groups and started further investigation.

In Okara, two persons died and three other injured in a road accident. The rescue sources informed that the accident occurred at Haveli Lakha on Head Sulemanki Road at Chowk Shaheeda. Shabbir Ahmed and Ali Raza died on the spot while a woman identified as Karmaa Bibi and her two children suffered injuries. They were referred to a Lahore hospital due to their critical condition.

In another accident, a woman died and her husband got injured when a tractors hit bike. Asghar Ali, resident of Depalpur along with his wife Sahiba Bibi was going somewhere on a bike. Near Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, a speeding tractor hit the bike head-on. Resultantly, the woman died on the spot while her husband sustained injuries and was shifted to THQ hospital.

The police have started investigation into the incident.

In Kasur, a five-year-old girl of Changa Manga was crushed to death by a train here the other day. According to police, Sawera was crossing railway track when a speeding train crushed her to death. Police handed over the body to heirs after medico-legal formalities.