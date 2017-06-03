KASUR: A total of 2,000 policemen have been deployed across the district to guard mosques, Imambargahs and other religious congregations during the month of Ramazan.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while talking to Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent and Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr here the other day.

He said that besides five time prayers, policemen also perform duty outside mosques during Taraweeh prayers, adding cops have also been deployed at rooftop of the buildings in sensitive areas. All the station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to ensure foolproof security in their respective jurisdiction, adding the police also conduct patrolling during Sehri times. "SHOs have also been ordered to have meetings with Ulema and local prayer leaders and urged them to avoid hate speeches and create religious and intersect harmony among the people," the DPO underlined. He said the police are conducting search operations in sensitive areas of the district with the beginning of Ramazan, adding vehicles have been scanned at the entry and exit points of Kasur City. DPO Rizvi pledged to deal sternly with the violators of Amplifier Act.

SDO accused of bribe

KHANGARH: The Mepco subdivisional officer of Khangarh issued detection bill of Rs235,387 to Ataullah of Khangarh even after taking bribe of Rs25,000, the consumer alleged.

Ataullah lodged a complaint to FIA Multan against SDO Allah Bachaya, meter readers Zafar Shah and Amir Khan. Meter readers Shahzad Bhutha and Ishfaq intentionally insert loop in the meter and then charged heavy detection bill and removed meter too, the alleged. The SDO stated consumer committed theft but Atalluah said that Mepco staff received heavy bribe from him through blackmailing. The FIA started action against the official concerned. Moreover, the SDO received bribe through his one Rafiq, he alleged.