PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan here on Friday telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and condemned the killing of innocent people in Kabul car-bomb blast.

During the conversation, the ANP chief said that ‘terrorism wherever it is condemnable’. He also called former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.

The ANP is with the people of Afghan and their government at this critical stage, he added. This menace of terrorism has now become a threat to the global peace.

Asfandyar Wali while talking to Afghan incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and ex-president Hamid Karzai on the telephone said the time has come to sit together and uproot this danger forever, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz. To eliminate terrorism, there was the need to take joint steps at the regional and international level, so that to peace can return he said, adding that the time had come to stand together to stop all kind of terrorism. The ANP chief said that they are with the bereaved families of those who lost their near and dears in the recent Kabul blast, in which, over 90 people were killed and around 400 injured.

Asfandyar further said that whether it is in Pakistan or Afghanistan, only Pakhtuns are being killed in acts of terrorism. To stop terrorism, efforts should be made at international level, he said.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had been badly affected by terrorism and urged upon the leadership of both the countries to sit together to make a possible solution to the menace of terrorism.

