Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Sates Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said that blaming Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan will not help improve security situation in either country.



“Pakistan and Afghanistan should work together on counter-terrorism operations,” he said in an interview with Washington Times.

The Ambassador vehemently denied Afghan intelligence accusations that Haqqani Network is operating from Pakistan's North Waziristan region.

Aizaz Chaudhry said, “The Haqqani Network is on the run, as far as we are concerned, in the wake of large-scale counter-terrorism offensives in North Waziristan elsewhere within Pakistan’s volatile tribal region.”

Talking about the terrorist attack in Kabul on Wednesday, May 31, the Ambassador strongly denied accusations by Afghan intelligence that the Pakistani-based Haqqani Network was responsible for the massive truck bomb, which killed 90 people and wounded over 400 and decimated Kabul’s diplomatic sector.

“It is outright barbaric terrorism, and we should condemn it with all the might that we have. The attack should serve to strengthen our resolve to work with Kabul on counterterrorism operations,” he added.

“The attack was one of the worst suicide attacks to hit the capital since U.S. and NATO forces ended combat operations in the country back in 2014. Chaudhry noted that only Afghan intelligence officials had linked the Haqqanis to Wednesday’s blast, adding the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had yet to endorse the findings.



He also questioned, “How Afghan intelligence officials were able to determine responsibility for the strike so quickly?”

“If you were so good, that within seconds of the attack you can know who did it, then you should have also known when they were coming,” he quipped.



“It is too simplistic to say all of these problems are because of Pakistan and we have not entered into this blame game because of that,” Chaudhry said.