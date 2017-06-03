Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country for next two to three days, reported Radio Pakistan.

Very hot weather is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, upper Sindh and its adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning was:-

Islamabad, twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fourteen, Murree and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

A New spell of rain, however, is expected to start in Upper Punjab and KP from Tuesday.