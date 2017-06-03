Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Dr Farooq Sattar has been granted bail today by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in around 30 cases pertaining to hate speech committed by MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Dr Sattar, who had earlier obtained protective bail from the high court after the Rangers were tasked to arrest him, appeared before the court on Saturday along with his lawyers and to move bail applications.

An ATC judge granted him interim bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000 per case.

Cases were filed against the MQM-P chief, the party founder and other leaders at various Karachi police stations after Hussain in a speech critical of the army and other state institutions.

The MQM founder, in speeches delivered over the telephone, had criticised national security agencies. Following Hussains' provocative statements, some workers also raised anti-Pakistan slogans outside the Karachi Press Club, where the party had staged a hunger strike for recovery of its 'missing' activists on Aug 22, 2016.

After the speech, suspects also attacked the offices of a private news channels and rioted near Fawwara Chowk, causing the death of at least one person.