SIALKOT: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a jewellery shop and unearthed an illegal money exchange located in Sialkot city's congested Phullaan Wali Gali locality.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA also recovered big amount of cash in different national and foreign currencies. He said that the FIA arrested shop owners Iftikhar Ahmed and Nawaz, who had been running the illegal money exchange in their shop.

Meanwhile, it also arrested a notorious human trafficker namely Samiullah alias Mohsin from village Maallo Mahey-Sattokey, Daska tehsil. The accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big amount from them. The FIA sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

SI HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE: Tightening the noose around corrupt officials of different departments, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) led by civil judge Muhammad Anjum arrested police sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain while taking Rs30,000 bribe from a citizen.

ACE took the accused sub inspector deputed at Daska City police station and started investigation.

In Sambrial, the ACE team led by local Civil Judge Qaamar Abbas arrested inspector Enforcement Municipal Committee Muhammad Azam and driver Mohsin Abbas while taking Rs13,000 as briber from a local advertiser Asif Arif. ACE sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

In Sambrial, the police arrested three drug peddlers Naseeb Ullah alias Naseebu, Usman and Akram while selling narcotics in various parts of Sambrial city.

People, traders reject proposed tax hike

SADIQABAD: Citizens and the business community rejected the proposed hike in taxes by Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) under the head of different transactions with the start of new financial year 2017-18 from July 1.

A meeting was held under the chair of TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa, which was attended by Municipal Finance Officer Nadeem Abbas and representatives of the trade unions. During the meeting, PML-N tehsil president Hafiz Abdur Razzaq protested against the proposed increase in taxes by the TMC and urged Ch Shafique to withdraw the decision. The TMC chairman, however, expressed his inability to reverse the proposed taxes as the TMC gets no other resources to generate funds for development works in the area.

At which, citizens protested against the increase in taxes, saying they elected the TMC members to mitigate their woes but they are adding to their problems. They rejected the proposed increase in taxes and threaten massive protests in case of its implementation.

Sale of unhygienic meat goes unnoticed

KASUR: Sale of unhygienic meat at high rates is at its peak in Kasur City and surroundings mocking tall claims of the government regarding good governance and subsidy on daily foodstuffs.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that butchers at every nook and cranny of the district are selling unhygienic meat at high prices, flouting the government orders of subsidy. During the survey, residents of different localities said the meat is also unhygienic as the butchers pour water into intestines of the slaughtered animals to double its weight. They said the practice damages the meat and it causes several diseases to the consumers. They said the butchers are selling this kind of meat at Rs350 to Rs400, much higher than officially-fixed prices, across the district. The administration, as usual, seems least bothered to take any action against the culprits, they regretted. They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to take notice of the malpractice and punish the culprits.–Staff Reporter