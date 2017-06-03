Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said provincial government is striving hard to overcome the recent power crisis and inauguration of 100 Megawatt Nooriabad Power Plant is a step forward in this regard.

Talking to media in Nawabshah, he said, “Work on road projects worth billions of rupees is in full swing in the province.”

He said Nawabshah-Saeedabad road would be completed by the end of this year.

The Chief Minister said, “Citizens of Nawabshah will soon get clean water from the Ultra Filtration Plant constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said construction of 300-bed Mother and Child Hospital and 300 bed Benazir Kidney Transplant Centre would start shortly