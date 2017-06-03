Quetta - Residents of Gwadar Friday blocked Coastal Highway to protest against authorities for their failure to ensure smooth supply of water and power.

According to reports, the people of port city took to the Coastal Highway and blocked it for hours against unabated loadshedding and acute shortage of water. The officials concerned reached the demo site and assured the protesters of resolving the issue as soon as teams from Quetta will arrive to fix ‘some technical electricity fault’. Baloch nationalist parties took a swipe at the government for their failure to fix problems plaguing the port city. The locals lashed out at authorities for ignoring them.

RALLY DEMANDS RECOVERY OF SECY

Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association on Friday took out a rally in Quetta against the failure of the authorities to recover Higher Education Secretary Abdullah Jan.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the abducted secretary’s recovery.

Speaking on this occasion, the leaders of the rally lamented the police and other-law enforcement agencies had failed to recover Abdullah Jan who was kidnapped weeks ago from Quetta. The failure of the agencies to recover the abducted secretary had created a sense of insecurity among the employees of the civil secretariat and the family members of the abducted officer.

The secretariat employees urged the administration to make result-oriented efforts for the recovery of Abdullah Jan otherwise they would intensify their protest movement.

The Balochistan higher education secretary was kidnapped by unidentified armed men on March 15 this year from Quetta’s Wahdat Colony.