A mother of three children has been killed by her brother-in-law who later killed her alleged lover in the name of 'honour' in Nawabshah's Bandhi Town today.

According to Bandhi SHO Ghulam Sarwar, 25-year-old Parveen Rajput’s brother-in-law killed her along with Muhammad Bux Jamali, allegedly in the name of ‘honour’.

The SHO said the alleged killer, Ghulam Muhammad Rajput, surrendered himself to the police with a gun and confessed to the double murder.

According to the SHO, Rajput confessed to killing the two after seeing them in a ‘compromising’ position in the woman’s house.

“If the families of the victims do not come to register a case, the FIR will be registered on the behalf of the state,” the SHO said, adding that the police are investigating the incident from various angles.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Nawabshah for autopsy.

While anti-honour killing and anti-rape bills were passed in the National Assembly, a number of women continue to get killed in Pakistan in the name of ‘honour’.