Hussain Nawaz will appear before Joint Panama scandal probing Investigation Team (JIT) for the fourth time today.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court to further investigate the Panama Leaks scandal.

Earlier, he appeared in front of JIT on May 28th, May 30th and June 1st.

The team has asked him to provide details about ownership of Mayfair flats of Sharif family in London. Furthermore he is being asked to present records about Azizia Steel Mill.