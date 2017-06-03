Three-member team led by Attorney General Pakistan will appear before International Court of Justice on June 8 in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to media reports, the team will also meet ICJ President.

Pakistan team consists of Attorney General Ashraf Ausaf, Foreign Office Director General Dr. Faisal and Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi.

On May 18th, The UN’s top court ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian national convicted of spying and running a terrorist network, in a decision hailed by New Delhi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has not changed the status of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s case in any manner, and India has no substance in the case.

Judges at the ICJ ruled in a unanimous and binding decision that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgment in the case.

The court stopped short of ruling on the issue of consular access to Indian embassy officials in Pakistan for Jadhav. Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi admitted to journalists at The Hague that no consular access would be given to Jadhav, pending a final verdict.

The ruling did not favour the arguments of either side but was meant to prevent Pakistan from taking any irrevocable steps before the court can decide whether it has jurisdiction in the case and, later, which side is right or wrong.