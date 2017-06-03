MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that recent threatening statements from politicians, derogatory remarks and character assassination are meant to get their wanted verdicts and pressurise judiciary.

“We stand by the judiciary and we’ll not let any ruler commit any ambush on the independence of the judiciary,” he declared while addressing a group of youth here on Friday. He added that the nation pinned its expectations on the judiciary and hoped that the courts would give impartial and just verdicts on cases like Panama leaks, corruption and money laundering. He said that the masses wanted crackdown on the looters of their hard-earned money and they demanded its recovery.

Referring to President Mamnoon Hussain’s address to the parliament, he said that it was a conventional speech targeted on flattering the government. “It had no mention of real problems faced by the country and nation, failures of the government and miss-commitments by the rulers,” he maintained. He said that it was the government that forced the opposition to lodge protest during presidential address. He said that opposition leader’s live address on media was no more a weird thing in today’s world. He warned the government that its advisors would prove heavy stones in the ship.

He said that the youth was the real asset of the country and nation, adding that the patriot and honest young people would steer the country out of prevailing crisis. He said that the holy month of Ramadan gave us the message of a positive change in the society. He declared that the JI would extend all out support to the youth for making progress.