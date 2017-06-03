ISLAMABAD - Prime minister’s younger son Hassan Nawaz, who on Friday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) — formed by the Supreme Court to probe the money trail and foreign holdings of the Sharif family — was grilled by the probe team for seven hours.

The JIT questioned him about the details of his family’s offshore assets and financial dealings abroad.

Hassan Nawaz, who showed up at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the JIT is headquartered, at around 10 am along with a bundle of files to record his statement and he left the academy about 5 pm without interacting with media persons, who anxiously put up with the blistering heat hoping to hear a few words from him.

The JIT, headed by Additional Director General Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia, quizzed Hassan Nawaz for about seven hours to glean information from him about his offshore assets. However, what transpired during the whole seven-hour grilling was anybody’s guess.

Sources claimed that Hassan Nawaz also submitted some documents to the JIT regarding the Panama Paper case.

Hassan Nawaz did not speak to the journalists after appearing before the JIT but only waved to his party workers just before boarding his vehicle.

A number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers including some party leaders welcomed Hassan Nawaz when he reached the FJA and chanted slogan in favour of their party leadership.

Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of the prime minister, appeared before the JIT on June 1 for the third time to record his statement regarding his family’s offshore assets.

Hussain Nawaz will again appear before the JIT on Saturday (today).

The federal police had put in place special security measures around the academy and all roads leading to FJA had been blocked with concrete blocks and barbed wire while a heavy contingent of police had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The JIT member include Amir Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau, Brig Nauman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brig Kamran Khursheed of the Military Intelligence.