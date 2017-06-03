ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, expressed support for her brothers, Hussain and Hassan, who are being grilled by the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) probing the Panama case verdict.

“Hussain and Hassan are sons of the man who appeared for strict accountability in all the regimes,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Some said that the accountability process should start from me, but you need a heart like Nawaz Sharif’s to appear for accountability,” she tweeted.

Even though Hassan and Hussain have never been a part of politics, they have suffered immensely during the [last] dictatorial regime, she added.

Earlier on Friday, PM’s younger son Hassan Nawaz appeared before the JIT in the morning to record his statement.

The JIT is investigating the Prime Minister's family’s global financial dealings in light of the Supreme Court's April 20 judgment.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, appeared for the third time in front of the JIT. He spent about six hours with the JIT.