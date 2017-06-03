MULTAN-While adopting aggressive policy in embezzlement case against police officers, officials and others, NAB Multan have arrested accused Tanveer Amjad, DSP Legal Okara for illegally embezzling Rs860 million in the capacity of Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of Vehari Police Office.

According to details, accused Tanveer Amjad, DSP Legal, remained posted at Police Office Vehari from year 2008 to 2012. During this tenure, a total of Rs860 million were embezzled. During investigation, Rs60 million worth vouchers/ receipts have been found besides bogus releases while investigation into the remaining amount of Rs800 million is still in progress. The accused in connivance with other co-accused (already in judicial custody) disbursed releases of funds to officers / officials without taking into account the requisite documents for disbursement of medical claims as well as under other heads of accounts.

The accused will be produced before Judge Accountability Court, Multan on Saturday, 3rd June, 2017.

Atiqur Rehman, Director General NAB Multan, has said that NAB Multan is strictly following Qamar Zaman Ch Chairman NAB’s policy of Zero Tolerance against Corruption and Corrupt Practices. He further said that NAB Multan will investigate and finalize the case without any fear or favour to anyone.

PPP SOUTH PUNJAB EC MEETING

As elections are round the corner, Pakistan People’s Party, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2013 elections and was relegated to 3rd place in Punjab, the leadership is making hectic efforts to reactivate the party and Jiyalas in the province.

In this connection, the PPP Executive committee South Punjab will hold its first meeting on Saturday (today) in Multan at 3:00pm.

To be presided over by Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mehmood, President PPP South Punjab, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will be the chief guest in the meeting.

Senior Vice President Kh Rizwan Aalam, VP Ch Zafar Iqbal and VP Irshad Ahmed Sial will also attend the meeting. PPP South Punjab General Secretary Natasha Daultana, information secretary Shaukat Basra, Saleem Bhatti, Ihsanulhaq Nolatia, Ch Sarwar, Nafees Ansari, Shagufta Ch, and others will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, a general meeting of newly-nominated office-bearers of the PPP South Punjab will be held there.