ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on June 7th to review the current political happenings in the country and to draw future course of action to deal with it.

The meeting, which will be held in the afternoon in Murree, will also discuss the budget strategy and how to get it sail smoothly from both the houses of the parliament.

The opposition parties have taken a very hostile posture against the government and the ruling PML-N would formulate some strategy to woo the support of the opposition parties in smooth running of the parliamentary proceedings.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that the prime minister would take the party’s MPs into confidence on the investigation against his family in Panama papers case.

He would inform them that how they were extending full cooperation to the investigators.

The prime minister would also discuss with the party MPs the ongoing development projects particularly those related to power generation so that the people could be provided with relief.

Sharif would also take suggestions from the party MPs on various issues, while also giving them guidelines as how to project the party’s image in their respective constituencies.

The prime minister would further direct the party MPs to expedite work on the development projects in their areas as he wanted to see all those projects completed before the culmination of their mandated term next year.