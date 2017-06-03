ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran on Friday agreed to improve border management through better coordination and cooperation.

Both sides agreed during a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua here at his office.

The meeting focused on issues relating to the enhancement of bilateral relations as well as security and border management. The NSA said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran and is committed to overcome all irritants for its improvement.

He stressed that this is the time for the two countries to come further closer instead of drifting away from each other.

Iranian ambassador raised the issue Iran is facing regarding interaction between the banking sectors of the two countries which is a huge obstacle in the path of enhancing the volume of bilateral trade.

The NSA assured the ambassador that the concerned authorities would be sensitised to take adequate measures to facilitate trade with Iran through better banking interactions.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew also called on National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua and exchanged views over prevailing security situation in the region with special reference to security situation in Afghanistan and status of Pak-India relations.

Both sides condemned and expressed condolence on recent bomb attack in Kabul. British High Commissioner stressed the need for more frequent interactions with Afghanistan to overcome mistrust and better fight terrorist elements.

The NSA said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and ready to support all efforts towards this end.

Separately, Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan also called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua and discussed matters pertaining to improvement of bilateral relations and regional security situations came under discussion.

The NSA said that Pakistan regards Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner. The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The NSA also apprised the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts to forge cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

He also reiterated that Pakistan has always supported all peace endeavours towards India and Afghanistan.