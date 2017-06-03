SIALKOT-Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Ch Ishaq has said that President Mamnoon Hussain has won the hearts of Kashmiri people by reiterating Pakistan’s complete support to the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a meeting of the Kashmiri people held in Tilakpur-Bajwat near Sialkot, he said that durable peace could never be established in Asia without the early peaceful solution to Kashmir Issue. He said that the Kashmir dispute had now become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. He said that the oppressed Kashmiri people were writing the golden chapter of history of freedom movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from Indian yoke.

He expressed grave concern over the larger-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

Ch Ishaq urged the international community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for the early peaceful solution to burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people as per the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He also asked the UN to ensure the early plebiscite in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Held Valley and said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon and people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from Indian yoke.