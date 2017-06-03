SADIQABAD-Political rivals are disappointed after the new federal budget for 2017-18 as the people-friendly budget threatens their politics.

It was stated by Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique during a media talk here the other day. He claimed that PP-296 constituency has witnessed unprecedented development during the past four years. "Billions of rupees have been spent on the uplift of health and education, construction of roads and sewerage and the laying of water supply lines during the period," he added. He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to the development of remote areas. He claimed that the public will again honour the PML-N with trust in the next general elections.

PML-N spokesman Abdus Suboor, tehsil president Hafiz Abdur Razzaq, Anjuman-e-Kashtaran vice president Ch Yaseen and UC 148-P chairman Haji Abdul Qayyum were also present on the occasion.

TMC for transparent projects completion

The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) is striving hard to eliminate irregularities from developmental works and ensure its completion in a transparent way.

It was stated by TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa while addressing the TMC meeting at Jinnah Hall. The meeting was held under the chair of TMC vice chairman Mian Aslam here the other day.

Ch Shafique said the government is making all-out efforts to improve sanitary condition in the tehsil, adding it also taking effective steps to provide the public with basic health facilities. Mian Aslam urged the TMC members to initiate collective efforts for uplift of Sadiqabad by putting political differences aside. Hullabaloo was also observed in the meeting when two groups of councillors argued and roughed up each other. The police reached the spot and settled the dispute at which the meeting concluded.