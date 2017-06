As many as 32 suspects were arrested during search operation of police here today in Quetta.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that operation was conducted in Jinnah Town of the provincial capital Quetta, in connection the abduction of Chinese couple.

The DIG said that during search operation, the police searched 72 houses in the locality.

The police arrested over 30 suspects during the operation who were being interrogated.