MARDAN - The Mardan police will submit a challan in Mashal Khan lynching case in the court on Saturday (today).

The inquiry committee to determine the role of the police officer present on the spot during the lynching time of Mashal Khan has completed its inquiry report.

Of 60 suspected persons were identified among which 57 were arrested so far.

Sources said that the local police will submit a complete challan of the Mashal Khan’s lynching case today in the court.

They added that majority of the investigation in the Mashal Khan lynching case has been completed so far, adding that 60 suspects were identified through a video footage of which 57 suspects were arrested by the police so far.

The remaining three suspects in the case, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the tehsil counsellor, were declared proclaimed offenders (POs).

The sources also added that the police also put the name of the mentioned three POs in the case on exit control list (ECL).

The main accused in the Mashal Khan lynching case has also been arrested and he has confessed the crime.

At least six employees of the university were also charged in the first information report (FIR), registered soon after the incident, however, later on, the joint investigation team (JIT) identified seven more employees of the university through video footage and arrested them.

The sources said 13 university employees, two outsiders and 45 students of the university were identified through the video footage, adding that all the arrested suspects were sent to the central jail Mardan on judicial remained.

They further added that in the lights of the Supreme Court (SC) direction an inquiry committee was established to determine the role of the police officers, present on the spot during the lynching case of Mashal Khan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the head of the inquiry committee, whereas regional police officer (RPO) Mardan range, district police officer (DPO) Nowshera and superintendent police (SP) investigation Charsadda are other members of the committee.

The sources added that the committee has completed its inquiry report and are finalizing its recommendations, adding that very soon the committee will also present the report before the court.