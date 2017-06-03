According to Radio Pakistan, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif says power generation in the country has reached its heighest level of 18904 megawatt.

Again a new record at 2044hrs...18680MW Alhamdolillah..Prime Minister will deliver on his promise inshallah...Raushan Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Ac2fQUUE5l — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 2, 2017





In a tweet message he said hydel generation is 6033 MW, GENCOs 3078 MW and IPPs are producing 9793 MW power.

The Minister said that the government will deliver as per its promises and loadshedding will be eliminated shortly.

He said substantial increase in power generation has vindicated that the system is improving continuously.