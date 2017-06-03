ZAFARWAL-The tehsil administration of Zafarwal has taken note of the repeated complaints made by the people against the failure of the Sasta Ramazan Bazaar.

A delegation of Zafarwal Press Club met with the assistant commissioner. During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Mazhar Iqbal told the journalists that all the public complaints regarding high prices of different commodities at the Ramazan Bazaar. He said that positive journalism is a source of awareness, resolution of public problems and get together.

He further said that administration was trying its best to improve management of Ramazan bazaars so that public could get maximum relief. The delegation included President Maqsood Bari, Secretary General Ashfaq, Bashir Naz and others office-bearers.