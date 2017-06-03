The electricity shortfall reached to 4,000 Megawatt (MW) as load shedding intensified across the country.

According to media reports, the load shedding has reached up to 12-hour in rural areas while up to 10-hour in urban regions.

Meanwhile, new heat wave rose the temperature up to 45 Celsius in some parts of the country.

According to Water and Power Ministry, demand has reached to 22,900 MW while production is 18,562 MW.

Despite, claims by the Ministry, un-announced load shedding is going on in the country.