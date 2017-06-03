KHANEWAL: Five persons including a girl died in a road accident while a woman committed suicide separately here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, five persons including a girl were killed while 15 others sustained critical injuries in collision between a Multan-bound bus and truck near Bagar Bridge on Kabirwala-Jhang Road, about 35km from here. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital from where five of them were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan. According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum, the deceased girl has been identified as Nirma, 15, of Faisalabad while the dead bodies of other four male passengers are badly damaged and yet to be identified.

In another incident, Farwa Bibi, 22, of Sarai Sidhu committed suicide by taking poisonous pills allegedly over a domestic issue. According to police, the deceased was mother of three children. Further investigation is underway.

Four bodies recovered from Jinnah Barrage

MIANWALI: Four unidentified bodies were recovered from River Indus at Jinnah Barrage here on Friday.

Police said that bodies of four persons whose identity yet to be ascertained, were recovered from Jinnah Barrage in Mianwali.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and identification. The police after lodging an FIR into the incident have started the search for heirs.–INP

10 Ramazan Ord violators arrested

HAFIZABAD: As many as 10 owners of restaurants were arrested for violating Ehtaram-i-Ramazan Ordinance and the police also sealed their premises.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Farooq and DSP Islam launched crackdown on places of eateries to ensure the sanctity of holy month of Ramazan and warned the violators of the ordinance that the administration would take prompt and stern action against the violators who serve food in their places during fasting hours. They have appealed to the general public to pinpoint the violators of the ordinance so that sanctity of the holy month would be maintained.

Banking, labour courts approved

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the establishment of banking, labour and a consumer court at Toba Tek Singh. District Bar Association (DBA) president Ch Irshad told the media here on Friday. He said the DBA office-bearers had demanded the establishment of these courts from LHC judge Ali Akbar Qureshi during his visit to Toba courts about a week ago and on his recommendation, the LHC has issued approval in this regard.